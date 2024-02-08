Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.85% of Teleflex worth $77,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFX opened at $250.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.14.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

