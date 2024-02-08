Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $79,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $119.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

