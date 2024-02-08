Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 11,706 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $98,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.