Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 200,321 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,086,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,321 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $118,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NWL. Raymond James cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

