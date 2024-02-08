Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 4,270 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,252,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $129,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

