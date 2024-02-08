Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,676,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $92,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 107.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 686,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 344,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

CRBG stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.