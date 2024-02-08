Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,409 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $90,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after acquiring an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $459.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.