Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 136,154 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,154 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of PayPal worth $75,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.