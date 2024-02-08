Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 212,446 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,446 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.21% of Paylocity worth $123,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $168.30 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $233.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

