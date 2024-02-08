Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 549,696 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,963,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,696 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.81% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $88,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 650.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 260,840 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

ESRT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.