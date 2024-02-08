Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,073,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.88% of Albertsons Companies worth $115,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

