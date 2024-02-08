Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of TransUnion worth $75,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

