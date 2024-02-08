Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $70.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

