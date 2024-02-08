Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,591. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $60,820,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 292,683.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 813,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 23.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $11,527,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

