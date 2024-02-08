Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MIG5 opened at GBX 30.60 ($0.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £59.98 million, a PE ratio of 3,260.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.32. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12-month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 34 ($0.43).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 news, insider Jane Stewart bought 61,481 shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £20,288.73 ($25,434.04). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

