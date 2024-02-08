Maxim Group Trims The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price to $18.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 462,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

