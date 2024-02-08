MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Gap Down to $19.66

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $19.08. MDU Resources Group shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 116,866 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.
