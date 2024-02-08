MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Gap Down to $19.66

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $19.08. MDU Resources Group shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 116,866 shares traded.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

