Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 30%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) fell 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.89. 139,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 54,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

The company has a market cap of C$49.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of C$40.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.5102459 EPS for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

