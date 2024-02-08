Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 30%

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPGet Free Report) fell 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.89. 139,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 54,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$49.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of C$40.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.5102459 EPS for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

