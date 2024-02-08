MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

MEIP opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

