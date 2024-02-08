Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Insider Purchases A$25,200.00 in Stock

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Purcell bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($16,363.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

About Melbana Energy

Melbana Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration in Cuba and Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Tassie Shoal Methanol and LNG project located in Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz oil field located in Cuba; and WA-544-P and NT/P87 permits covering an area of approximately 4,000km2 in the Petrel sub-basin, as well as a 30% interest in Block 9 that covers an area of 2,344km2 located in Cuba.

