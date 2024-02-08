Metahero 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $714,610.65 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.69 million and approximately $714,610.65 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002605 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00021469 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

