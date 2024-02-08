MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $113,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

