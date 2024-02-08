MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $508.01

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $508.01, but opened at $530.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $539.20, with a volume of 232,316 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Trading Up 13.1 %

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.27.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $41,965,232 over the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.