Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MSBI opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

