Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.64 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

