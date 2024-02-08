Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE MLSS opened at $0.64 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
