Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $56.51 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,123,698,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,711,332 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,123,584,652.8400393 with 1,048,509,720.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.19207335 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $50,879,328.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

