Mizuho Boosts The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $370.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.47.

Shares of CI opened at $330.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.35 and its 200 day moving average is $293.20. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

