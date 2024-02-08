Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Announces Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 627,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,965. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after acquiring an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,370 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

