Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.28 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $314.91 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00078969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00027331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00021225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001233 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,995,460 coins and its circulating supply is 827,112,988 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

