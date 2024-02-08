Morgan Stanley Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,454.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,663.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,072.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 52.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

