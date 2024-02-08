Morgan Stanley Boosts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

NYSE CMA opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

