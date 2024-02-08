Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

