Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head to Head Comparison

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Automotive and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 107.27 -$972.26 million ($53,814.27) 0.00 E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.84 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

E2open Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A -427.00% -260.51% E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88

E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $4.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

