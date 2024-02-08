Multibit (MUBI) Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Multibit (MUBI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Multibit has a market cap of $99.86 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multibit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multibit has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Multibit

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. Multibit’s official website is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Buying and Selling Multibit

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.11045116 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $11,288,847.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

