Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy USA stock traded up $28.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $396.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,464. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.60.

In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

