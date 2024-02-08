Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) PT Raised to $408.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $382.00 to $408.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.60.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $24.83 on Thursday, hitting $392.46. 163,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,291. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $398.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.13. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.