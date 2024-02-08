Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $395.48 and last traded at $388.67. 50,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 181,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.63.

The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,918,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 289,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,055,000 after acquiring an additional 159,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.13. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Murphy USA

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.