My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $298,657.91 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

