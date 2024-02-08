Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

