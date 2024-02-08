nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $175,129.92 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $175,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,541 shares in the company, valued at $31,228,467.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $180,045.74.

nCino Price Performance

nCino stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $35.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,700,000 after acquiring an additional 634,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,793,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,724,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,950,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCNO

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.