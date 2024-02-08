Needham & Company LLC Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.48.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 38,867 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,426,418.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

