NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $100.67

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.67, but opened at $105.29. NetEase shares last traded at $105.22, with a volume of 447,571 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

