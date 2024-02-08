Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $559.70. 1,813,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

