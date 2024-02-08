Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $394,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,667. The company has a market cap of $240.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

