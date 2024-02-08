NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $2.19 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

