Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.54. 415,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,631 shares of company stock worth $35,043,864. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $111,786,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

