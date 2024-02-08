Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.40. 398,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

