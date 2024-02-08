New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Shares Gap Up to $39.48

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.48, but opened at $41.38. New Jersey Resources shares last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 92,689 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.