New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.43

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.43 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 872348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

