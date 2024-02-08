New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
New York Times Price Performance
NYSE NYT traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 1,531,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,942. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. New York Times has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.08.
New York Times Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on New York Times
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.
See Also
