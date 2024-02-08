New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NYT traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 1,531,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,942. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. New York Times has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

